President off to Cuba for second round of chemotherapy

President David Granger, accompanied by First Lady, Sandra Granger this morning (Tuesday) left Guyana for Cuba, where he is expected to receive his second round of Chemotherapy.

In a Ministry of the Presidency statement Granger said, “In my first visit, I had not only the biopsy but a series of tests and examinations and I also had my first cycle of chemotherapy. I now have to return for succeeding five cycles, so this is the second cycle and I hope to return much more quickly than I did the first visit because this is simply the administration of chemotherapy so presumably after the tests which will be done today, Tuesday, I will have the chemotherapy and return by weekend.”

On October 30, the President and First Lady departed for Cuba for him to undergo medical tests after he complained of feeling unwell. He was subsequently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

After spending three weeks, Granger was discharged from the hospital on November 6 after undergoing a series of tests and surgical procedures. He returned to Guyana on November 20 after he was given approval by his medical team.