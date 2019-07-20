President off to Cuba for medical evaluation

President David Granger left Guyana this morning (Saturday, July 20, 2019) for the Republic of Cuba to undergo medical check-up.

He is accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.

The Head of State has travelled to Cuba for a scheduled evaluation by doctors of the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ).

After an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors at the CIMEQ in November last year, President Granger was diagnosed with Non- Hodgkin Lymphoma – a type of cancer which envelopes the lymphatic system.

The Head of State is scheduled to return to Guyana next week.