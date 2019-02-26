President off to Cuba for another round of treatment

President David Granger has, this morning (Tuesday), departed Guyana for the Republic of Cuba to continue treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

He is accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, according to a brief statement from the Ministry of the Presidency.

This is one of several visits for treatment since November 2018, when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer which envelopes the lymphatic system.

On October 30, 2018, the President and First Lady Sandra Granger travelled to Cuba to facilitate his undergoing medical tests after he complained of feeling unwell. Days later, he was diagnosed with the disease.

The President has since reduced his number of public engagements.