President of the United Nations General Assembly visits Guyana

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), His Excellency Mr. Dennis Francis, will undertake an official visit to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana from 7 to 10 August 2024, upon the invitation of the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During his visit to Georgetown, the PGA is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with:

· H.E. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

· Honourable Brig. (Rtd.) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

· Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

· Honourable Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

· Honourable Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Amerindian Affairs of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

· Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

· The Speaker of the National Assembly and Members of Parliament.

Additionally, the PGA will engage with the UN Resident Coordinator and Representatives of UN Agencies resident in Guyana, and also meet with the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The PGA will address a session on “Misinformation/Disinformation for Youth in the Digital Era” organized by the UN/UNICEF. He will also undertake a site visit to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

The PGA will also have an encounter with Women’s Groups and NGO at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana.

An Open Forum with representatives from academia, the private sector, and civil society groups is also on the agenda, where the PGA is expected to deliver remarks.

Furthermore, the PGA will attend and address the audience at a cocktail reception and networking event organized by the hosts in his honour with participants including members of the Cabinet, other government officials, and the diplomatic corps.

Other additional engagements in the PGA’s visit program include participation in a Radio/TV Program with the Guyana Council of Organizations of People with Disabilities.

Throughout his engagements, the PGA will acknowledge Guyana’s role in strengthening multilateralism, including as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, as well as its support for the work of the UN General Assembly. He will highlight the upcoming Summit of the Future in September as a pivotal moment for reinforcing the international multilateral system.

He will also emphasize the significance of other upcoming events during the UNGA79 High-Level Week, such as the High-Level Meeting on sea-level rise, as crucial for supporting Small Island Developing States and low-lying coastal regions affected by climate change.

The PGA’s delegation includes his Chef de Cabinet, a Special Adviser, a Senior Advisor, and a Communications Adviser. Travel costs for the visit are jointly covered by the OPGA’s Trust Fund and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

--- ---