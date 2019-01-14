President mourns passing of Global Seafoods CEO Butters-Grant

President David Granger said he was saddened at the death of Mrs Allison Butters-Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Global Seafoods Distributors.

Butters- Grant who was reportedly fighting cancer passed away on Sunday.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Butters- Grant was greatly admired and respected as a female entrepreneur and trailblazer.

Last year, President Granger toured Global Seafoods Distributors and noted that the company’s operations were, “entirely in keeping with Government’s food security policy”.

Butters- Grant, who was living in the United States, had returned home after spending 29 years there and with the support of her husband, in the latter part of 2014, invested in the business which is located at West Ruimveldt, Industrial Site.

The President has extended “heartfelt sympathy to her husband, children and other relatives.”