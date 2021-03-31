President meets with residents of Yakusari

President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon met with residents of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Berbice.

The Head of State listened to various concerns raised by residents and provided immediate solutions.

Many of the issues relating to government services were addressed on the spot while residents with other matters were put in contact with the relevant officials.

Matters dealt with included better drainage, improved roadways, enhanced security, upgraded electricity supply, installation of streetlights and a new well for Yakusari.