President meets with ABCE diplomats

President Dr Irfaan Ali, this afternoon, met with representatives of the ABCE countries at his Office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The delegation consisted of United States Ambassador to Guyana, Ms Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr Ross Denny (Acting); Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr Mark Berman; and European Union High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr Fernando Ponz Canto.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo was also at the meeting, a brief statement from the Office of the President noted.

More details in a subsequent report…