President intends to appoint Justice William Ramlall to Chair Police Complaints Authority

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, President David Granger has written to Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo to inform him of his intention to appoint Justice William Ramlall as Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

This appointment accords with Section 3 (1) of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Cap. 17:02.

Justice Ramlall, a retired judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana, specialises in criminal and civil law, particularly in the areas of analysis and assessment of evidence, the writing of judgements and the interpretation of statutes, among other skills.

It was outlined that he also served as a Magistrate for several years; a State Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers; a teacher of Commercial Law and led a successful private practice.

The retired judge attended the University of Guyana, where he read for the Bachelor of Laws Part One before proceeding to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, where he completed Parts Two and Three.

He is also the holder of a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School and was a part of several professional training programmes.

Justice Ramlall was one of the 18 persons selected by the Opposition Leader for the President to choose as the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) before the President refused all, as not being ‘fit and proper’, and unilaterally appointed retired Justice James Patterson to the post instead.