President in Berbice outreach

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is currently visiting New Amsterdam, Berbice in Region Six as part of a presidential outreach.

He is expected to visit a number of other villages in the Region to meet with members of the public to listen to their concerns and issues.

Accompanying the President are; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, Regional Chairman David Armogan, GWI CEO Shaik Baskh, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water Andre Ally, CEO of the CH&PA Sherwyn Greaves, as well as representatives from GPL, NIS, NDIA, Ministry of Health and the Guyana Police Force, among others.

The Head of State said that he wants to help provide better lives for Guyanese and that the outreach was necessary to accomplish this.

He said that constant communications with Guyanese, through outreaches, would be a hallmark of his presidency.

“We are not here to look at issues for two to three weeks, but to resolve problems,” President Ali told the gathering.

(Office of the President photos)