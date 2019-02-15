President ignores Constitutional directive for March 19 elections date

…says will wait on Appellate Courts before setting elections date

President David Granger intends to wait until the courts deal with the no-confidence motion cases to announce a date for national elections, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said Friday.

This is even as the constitutional deadline of March 19, 2019 is fast approaching.

“These matters are still live in the court and therefore it would be premature for the president to say I am calling an election and these matters are still engaging the attention of our courts,” the Minister of State said.

Chief Justice (ag) Roxanne George-Wiltshire has already ruled that the Government effectively becomes illegal after 90-days of the passage of a no-confidence motion.

The Government has however appealed the decision and the matter is expected to be heard at Guyana’s Court of Appeal next Wednesday.

The Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana has already cautioned that the appeals do not stop the clock for elections and that the country could head into a constitutional crisis if elections are not held by the constitutional deadline.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has already said the Government should face international sanctions should the March 19 deadline be ignored.