President Granger returns to Guyana tomorrow

Less than a week after it was announced that President David Granger was diagnosed with cancer and is being treated for the disease in Cuba, the Government said today (Monday) that the Head of State is now scheduled to return home tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly, the President, has received the first round of chemotherapy treatment and, according to his medical team, has responded very well.

Granger will continue to receive his medical treatment under the supervision of his medical team.

The President may be required to return to Havana in a time prescribed by his medical team in order to examine and evaluate the progress of his recovery and to extend his schedule of treatment.

Three weeks after given the diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, the President’s medical team has performed a number of medical interventions.