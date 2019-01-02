President Granger returns from Cuba, meeting with Opposition Leader yet to be confirmed

President David Granger returned home from Cuba on New Year’s Day after receiving his third round of chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Head of State’s return is anticipated since it would pave the way for talks with Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on the way forward regarding the passage of the No-Confidence Motion against his Coalition Government on December 21.

However, a date for that meeting is yet to be set.

The motion, which was tabled by Jagdeo, was successfully passed with Alliance For Change (AFC) Parliamentarian, Charrandas Persaud, voting in favour.

Following its passage, Jagdeo requested to meet with President Granger to determine the way forward.

However, Granger left Guyana on Christmas day for Cuba where he is receiving treatment after being diagnosed with cancer in November.

According to the President’s press unit he returned home on New Year’s Day.

The Opposition Leader had earlier indicated his willingness to meet at any given time providing that the Government is ready for dialogue.

President Granger, in his New Year’s address to the Guyanese people, renewed his commitment to furthering the dialogue.

However, his sentiments comes on the heels of his government gearing to challenge the passage of the motion in the National Assembly, contending that the motion needed a 34-majority vote to be approved.

In fact, they have written the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland, who had declared the motion passed, to review and reverse the his decision.

This matter is expected to come up at Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

Attorney General Basil Williams earlier this week said that if government fails to get a favourable result in the House, it will move to the courts.

This is as President Granger and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo had previously acknowledged the passage of the motion, publicly accepting that government was defeated and that in accordance with Guyana’s constitution General Elections would be held within 90 days.

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has since contended that Government’s back-pedaling on accepting the vote is a ploy so that they could hold on to power longer.

According to the Party the sentiments expressed by the Granger led Administration are baseless, with Government wasting a valuable opportunity for dialogue and exhibition of mature leadership.