President Granger briefs Diplomats

President David Granger, earlier today (Wednesday), met United States Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch; British High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr. Greg Quinn; Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Ms. Lilian Chatterjee and European Union’s Ambassador to Guyana Mr. Jernej Videtič regarding the current political situation in Guyana.

During their meeting, the aforementioned diplomats commended President Granger on the selection of a Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The Head of State was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummungs; and Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Waddell.

Justice Claudette Singh was, on Monday, sworn-in as the Chairperson of GECOM.

Her appointment comes at a time when there is much controversy over GECOM’s role in the preparation for early elections following the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government last year.

In a brief interview with the media following the swearing-in ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice Singh said she is fully committed to having “free, fair and transparent elections”.