President engages media personnel; urges fair, accurate reporting during elections

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has been promised an annual subvention by President David Granger, who made the announcement at the Annual Media Brunch held at the Baridi Benab, State House, Georgetown, on Sunday.

During his brief remarks, the President noted that the Finance Minister is yet to introduce a budget for 2020 but vowed to keep the promise.

The President urged the GPA to continue to work to keep the association alive and wished the media a successful decade of work.

As the GPA observes its 75th anniversary, the executives would have used the opportunity to discuss developmental roles and responsibilities of the press corps in Guyana with the Head of State.

He, nevertheless, stated that the media workers lack training while commenting on the use of the English language by reporters.

He also reminded those in attendance of the guidelines of journalism and the need for fair and unbiased reporting, especially as the country prepares for General and Regional Elections in March.

“I urge that your statements in the future be guided by accurate representation words and check with this little book and see what fair means, and I will urge your statements in the future be guided by accurate representation of the words,” the President stated.

The caretaker President read from an Oxford pocket dictionary, quoting – “Fair – treating people equally, equitable, honest, impartial, unbiased, unprejudiced, neutral, even-handed.”

In closing GPA’s President, Nazima Raghubir outlined that the evolution of the press to social media platforms brings many challenges.

However, she encouraged that journalists use fact-checking, clarity and research to provide balanced, unbiased and factual reports, especially during this electoral phase.

The media brunch was attended by Government Ministers.