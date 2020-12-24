President encourages youngsters to aspire for greatness

President Dr Irfaan Ali created lasting Christmas memories for scores of children yesterday during a special celebration for orphans at State House.

The youngsters of varying ages received toys and snacks and carolled with the Head of State, who encourage them to aspire for greatness.

“You are indeed the future of our country. I also want all of you to know that regardless of where we grow up, regardless of which Region we are from, regardless of our circumstances, we must all aspire for the greatest of things. You must aspire for every aspect of life. Do not put limitations to your aspirations; think big, work hard and set yourself goals, even to be the President of our country. Do not have any limits on your goals,” the Head of State said.

The celebration saw the distribution of approximately 300 toys and snacks to orphans from the Mahaica Children’s Home, Children and Family Care Centre, Sophia Care Centre, St. Ann’s Girl’s Orphanage, Red Cross Convalescent Home, and the Joshua’s Children’s Home.

The event was festive. The children and caregivers that assembled at State House were serenaded with Christmas songs from the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) band, as well as a group of local artistes – Abel Stokes, Simeon Browne, Anasha Dutchin, and Brandon Harding. The audience was also entertained by a cultural presentations from the children who attended.

President Ali told the children that he wanted the visit to be memorable, because he remembered his days as a child and the importance of such activities.

“…I wanted you to be able to come this afternoon and be able to sit in the facilities of State House, and this is important too. I remember when we were children growing up, my friends and I would always pass important buildings in Georgetown whether it was State House or Ministries, and we would all turn to each other and wish if we had the opportunity to go beyond the gates and to see what it is like to experience it.”

The elected head of Guyana added that part of being the President is having the ability to grant the children of Guyana such opportunities.

“I am very happy to see all of you wearing your masks; you know it’s the pandemic and you have to take the precautions. God bless you and I wish you nothing but the best.”

The President also applauded the efforts of the caregivers and said that they were doing God’s work.

“And to you wonderful parents and caregivers, I want to thank you sincerely for the work that you do. Sometimes it goes unnoticed. Sometimes you would believe and feel as if you are not even recognised for the work you do but I want to assure you that your service is recognised even at a higher level and your reward is at a higher level.”

In addition to the toys distribution, President Ali also facilitated the donation of 22 tablets to children in fourth and fifth forms, as well as an additional three to each home to be used by children to assist them with their educational needs.

A number of tablets were also donated to members of the GPF band.

The President closed the event by wishing them all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. He also assured everybody at the event that there is a brilliant future ahead for all of Guyana.