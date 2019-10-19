President back in Cuba for medical check-up  

President David Granger left Guyana this morning (Saturday, October 19, 2019) for the Republic of Cuba to undergo another medical check-up.

He is accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the Head of State has travelled to Cuba for his routine check-up by the medical team which has been treating him.

After an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors in November last year, President Granger was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – a type of cancer which envelopes the lymphatic system.

Earlier this week, President Granger told reporters that he was improving. He also said he is scheduled to undergo check-ups every 90 days.

The Head of State is scheduled to return to Guyana next week.