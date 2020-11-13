President announces special programme in 2021 to provide housing for members of the Military

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that his administration will embark on a special programme in early 2021 to provide adequate housing for members of the Military. President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that his administration will embark on a special programme in early 2021 to provide adequate housing for members of the Military.

The Commander in Chief made this disclosure this morning (Friday) during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veteran’s Monument, on the front lawns of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Ayanganna.

He expressed that it is imperative for veterans and serving members of the military to be adequately rewarded for their contribution to the defence and development of the country.

Dr Ali also said that his Government acknowledges the diverse talent in the Guyana Defence Force and will utilise the skills in national development.

Meanwhile, President Ali was also installed as patron of the Guyana Veterans Legion. He made a donation of $1.5M to the organisation on behalf of the Government.

Also present at the event were Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia.

(Photo: Office of the President)