President announces cash grants, free electricity for vulnerable groups

President Dr Irfaan Ali moments ago announced new measures aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable groups in Guyana.

The first measure is a one-off cash grant of $25,000 to all pensioners. This measure will benefit almost 65,000 persons and will place a total of $1.6B of disposable income into the hands of the elderly population.

The second measure is a one-off grant of $25,000 to all public assistance recipients and persons living with disabilities. This grant will benefit about 25,000 persons, and place more than $600 million of additional disposable income in their hands.

The other measure is one-month free electricity for households consuming not more than 75 kilowatt per hour a month. This measure will benefit some 40,000 households.

In total, these measures will place $2.6B worth of additional support to vulnerable groups, President Ali said.