President announces $25,000 grant for all public servants

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced a one-off $25,000 grant for all public servants including staff of central government, statutory bodies, subvention agencies, public corporations, government pensioners, and staff of the University of Guyana.

The Head of State made the announcement in a prerecorded message released on his social media page today.

He said the intention is to assist these workers to cope with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total cost of this assistance, he noted, is in excess of $2B and will directly benefit over 60,000 workers and their families.