President Ali, VP Jagdeo congratulate Trump on election victory

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo have congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in Tuesday’s election in the United States.

In a Facebook post, President Ali said “I extend heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in Tuesday’s election in the United States. Guyana looks forward to working closely with the incoming administration to further strengthen the already robust ties between our two nations.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeo said “congratulations to Donald J. Trump on being elected the 47th President of the United States of America.”

--- ---