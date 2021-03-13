President Ali visits family of 10-year-old boy killed by bandits

During his visit to the family’s ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown home, the Head of State promised to do everything in his power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

President Ali sat with and embraced Anthony’s mother, Denise McPherson, as she reminisced about her son’s life.

The Head of State was accompanied by the Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, who also expressed his sympathies and promised justice to mourning family.

Today’s high-level visit comes on the heels of Minister of Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud also visiting the family on Friday, and pledged the support of her Ministry to help them through these tough times.

The 10-year-old boy, who was an aspiring doctor, was killed when bandits invaded their home on Thursday afternoon.