President Ali urges Regional Officials to serve in the interest of all citizens

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday charged the newly confirmed Regional Chairmen and Vice Chairmen to ensure that they serve everyone, regardless of which political parties they represent.
“It is not an easy task, but it must be a selfless task that we take seriously. Your oath of office today is one in which you would have committed yourself to serving the people …which means basically, that although we represent and you represent different political parties, your conduct and action have to be for all the people of the region, President Ali said following the official swearing in ceremony, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.
The President reminded the officials of the important role that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) representatives play in serving the people.
“You are the bridge between the central government and the local government. The RDC’s are expected to be that important bridge which represents the interests of all the people in the various regions; that bridge that seeks to improve the lives and condition under which the people of all regions live.”
President Ali also assured the newly sworn in Regional representatives of his government’s full support.
“I want to assure you that the central government will provide the necessary support to allow you and enable you to facilitate the development and upward movement of the people of our country, in every single region. Today, you embark on a journey of leadership, one that all of us have been entrusted with by the people of our country.”
He also pointed to the important role that the officials will have to play in returning their communities’ businesses and other sectors to financial sustainability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President reiterated the importance of Government’s holistic approach to dealing with the effects of the Pandemic, including the reprogramming of US$60M, which will be spent at both the community and regional levels to bring relief to all citizens.
The Regional Chairmen who took the oath of Office today are: Mr. Brentnol Ashley- Region One (Barima -Waini) , Ms. Vilma Audrey Da Silva- Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam), Mr. Mohamed Inshan Ayube-Region 3 (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), Mr. Daniel Seeram- Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), Mr. Vickchand Ramphal- Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice), Mr. Permaul Armogan- Region 6 ( East Berbice- Corentyne) , Mr. Kenneth Williams – Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Mr. Bryan Allicock Region 9 (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo) and Mr. Deron Adams – Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).
The Regional Vice Chairmen included: Ms. Anasha Peters- Region 1, Mr. Humace Oudit- Region 2, Mr. Omesh Satyanand- Region 3, Mr. Samuel Sandy- Region 4, Mr. Reon Peters- Region 5, Mr. Zamad Housein- Region 6, Mr. Nageshwari Lochanprashad, Region 7, Mr. Bertie Xavier- Region 9 and Mr. Douglas Gittens- Region 10.