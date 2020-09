President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Friday morning, visited the Office of the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, where he signed the Book of Condolence, which has been opened for the former President of India, Shri Pranab Kumar Mukherjee.

The former President died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hugh Todd.

(Photo: Office of the President)