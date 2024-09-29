President Ali receives Caribbean Global Leader Award in London

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday evening received the Caribbean Global Leader Award from the US-based Caribbean Global Awards.

The Head of State, along with First Lady Arya Ali, attended the award ceremony and gala held in London, England.

President Ali was recognised for his unwavering dedication and remarkable leadership in advancing Guyana’s interests while fostering regional cooperation. His vision and commitment have been pivotal in driving progress and prosperity across the Caribbean, a post on his social media page stated.

Back in April, the Caribbean Global Awards had announced that based on the results of the People’s Choice for the best Caribbean Global Leader, the Guyanese Leader had emerged with the most votes cast, an unprecedented 609 valid votes.

“This record-breaking participation underscores the immense interest and engagement of the public in recognising exemplary leadership within the Caribbean region,” the award entity had noted in a statement earlier this year.

President Ali has always maintained that Guyana’s prosperity must transfer to the Region. In addition to serving as Chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) from January to June 2024, the Guyanese of Head State is also leading Caricom’s food security initiative, to cut the Region’s high food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

He is also playing an integral role in several other initiatives, including those funded by the United States Government, for food, energy and climate security in this hemisphere.

