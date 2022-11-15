President Ali pledges to dismantle racism and discrimination in Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali pledged to dismantle every single door of racism and discrimination in Guyana during his tenure in office.

He told dozens of Christian leaders (both locally based and members of the diaspora) that the church is an important partner in achieving national unity.

The President made the assertions this afternoon at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and said that under the banner of ‘One Guyana’, the country can truly be transformed.

“There is a great opportunity for us to fuse ourselves together.”

The Head of State noted that the Government and the Church have interconnecting roles to play in the development of Guyana.

“I see the church as fundamental to the development and advancement of our country.”

The ‘One Guyana’ initiative, according to President Ali, extends beyond healing and unity to ensuring that the well-being of every single individual is taken care of. This, he explained, will allow all Guyanese to lead meaningful lives.

“Today, I am very pleased to be here and to say to you that this should be the beginning of a system of interaction and communication to create a pathway.”

He said that Guyanese want to live in harmony and in peace and highlighted that in every single community across the country, there is a desire to achieve national unity.

Pastor Ejaz Nabie explained that the aim of the meeting was to discuss the President’s vision for ‘One Guyana’ and unity with a specific focus on the role of the church in addressing racism, reconciliation and nation building.

After a fruitful discussion, the religious leaders commended President Ali’s vision of the ‘One Guyana’ initiative while acknowledging the importance of today’s dialogue.

They also pledged their collective commitment to do their part in promoting unity.

The Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond were also at the meeting.