President Ali pledges support for Zeelugt squatters to be relocated

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali conducted a walkabout exercise in Zeelugt (Old Scheme and Railway View) and Meten-Meer-Zorg, Region Three, on Saturday.

Several issues were addressed in those areas, including roads and drainage infrastructure and security.

In Zeelugt, the president upbraided regional engineers and contractors for the slow pace of road and bridge construction works in the area.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with residents

He urged the Ministry of Public Works to take the necessary steps to expedite the works so that the residents can benefit from improved infrastructure.

President Ali also met with a group of residents squatting on government reserve in Zeelugt North (Sideline Dam). Many of them had been allocated land as part of their relocation process.

He assured continued support in the relocation of the residents to developed housing schemes within the region. This include the provision of steel and cement to accelerate the construction of their homes.

“So, all who got house lots when you move we are going to help you…you got this steel and cement vouchers…. Importantly, you can’t stay here…. It’s not good for the children, it’s not good for you,” President Ali told the residents.

A bridge under construction at Zeelugt, Region Three

The president underscored the government’s commitment to addressing the issue of squatting nationwide. He noted the administration’s dedication to ensuring citizens have safe and comfortable living conditions.

“We want to work together to improve this… Because want the children to have the best environment…Makes no sense you invest your money and build here and use it,” the president said.

The Ministry of Housing and Water, along with the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development, will return to the area on Sunday to further engage the residents on their relocation process.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag and other technical staff. (DPI)

