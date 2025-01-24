President Ali pledges additional drainage works, streetlights for Georgetown

Residents of Seaforth Street and Campbell Avenue, Georgetown will soon enjoy improved drainage infrastructure and a more secure neighbourhood.

On Thursday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali held a community meeting with the residents where he pledged these enhancements.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages Kitty residents

Residents highlighted the ongoing drainage issue in the area as well as the need for more street lights and improved garbage collection.

While the government has already completed some 3.2 kilometres of roadworks and accompanying drainage infrastructure in the area, residents complained that frequent flooding still persists.

President Ali said the government will compile a comprehensive drainage programme for the community using local labour and equipment from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) within a week.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages residents on Thursday

“NDIA will bring their equipment and we will fix the drainage. In a week’s time we will start works there. We will work with GPL [Guyana Power and Light] and public works for the streetlights,” the president told the residents.

The announcement was met with satisfaction, as residents acknowledged the community’s significant improvements, largely attributed to the government’s consistent investments in road infrastructure and recreational facilities.

The president further assured those gathered that the government will work with the Georgetown City Council to address the community’s garbage collection concerns.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali greets a resident

This meeting joins a string of others held this month as the government ramps up community engagement to foster greater development at that level.

President Ali has been firm on the 2025 budget’s community development focus and has already pledged that the national street lighting programme will be further expanded this year.

A resident expresses her concern

The Head of State was accompanied by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, along with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

The $1.38 trillion fiscal plan was presented to the nation on Friday last. It is 20 per cent larger than last year’s and contains a slew of measures to benefit Guyanese in every sector and level. (DPI)

