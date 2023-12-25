President Ali pledges $1.5M to Dharm Shala

The elderly residents at the Dharm Shala in Albouystown, Georgetown, will continue to feel the government’s unwavering appreciation and dedication, as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has committed to donate $1.5 million to support the institution.

The President made the announcement on Christmas Day at a luncheon for the residents. This is the fourth Christmas that the head of state has spent time at the institution.

In his brief remarks, he commended the management and staff for their continued efforts to provide and care for the elderly.

“It is institutions like these that add to the humanness of living, and to humanity. It is institutions and families like these that keep us grounded to that humanness of our existence,” the head of state said.

In light of the many global challenges, the president underscored that institutions like the Dharm Shala serve as pillars that demonstrate the value of love and care.

He added that the invaluable contributions made to the country’s development by its elderly population must be celebrated.

Residents were treated to a variety of food and drinks, accompanied by musical entertainment reflecting the merriment of the Christmas season.

President Ali also distributed toys to the children of the community in the spirit of spreading joy during this season.

Last year, the head of state donated some $2 million to the institution and announced that its water charges would be waived.

For over 100 years, the Dharm Shala has stood as a haven for the elderly, living up to its mandate of providing benevolent services to the vulnerable group.

It was founded in 1921 by Pandit Ramsaroop Maharaj, who firmly believed in the virtue of serving humanity. The organisation is now headed by his granddaughters, Pamela and Kelly Ramsaroop.

