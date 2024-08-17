President Ali participates in National Cleanup Exercise

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday morning participated in the country-wide clean-up campaign that was organised by the Ministry of Public Works.

The head-of-state was joined by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, and the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar.

Focused was placed heavily on the drainage and irrigation systems around the various locations, especially at the DSL Junction where President Ali aided in the clean-up efforts.

In that area, there was poor drainage which often caused water to settle on one side of the road. President Ali and his team managed to create channels to facilitate the proper drainage of the water.

Additionally, where thick vegetation has been sprouting, crucial work was done to keep the area at a standard level.

The exercise saw other cabinet members being dispatched to other locations and regions to work hand-in-hand with residents for the development of a hygienic environment.

Since the government took office in 2020, emphasis has been placed on creating a cleaner and greener country.

To achieve this objective the president has ensured that constant cleaning exercises are held during the year in each of the ten administrative regions.

For this to be more effective, the responsibility has been narrowed down to the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities to ensure that residents within the communities participate.

An initiative known as the ‘Community Enhancement Workers’ Programme was also implemented to achieve the goal of a cleaner country. The programme has allowed persons to be employed while aiding in the cleanliness of their communities.

At this year’s budget, some $1.5 billion was allocated to maintain this programme which has so far seen approximately 2,000 persons gaining employment.

Meanwhile, through the Office of the First Lady, several recreational facilities and green spaces were established to promote a more family-oriented environment, where one can strive mentally and socially.

As such, millions have been invested thus far to build parks and other social infrastructure across the country. With an astute way of governing, the PPP\C government over the past four years has always ensured that the improvement of citizens’ livelihoods is of top priority. [DPI]

--- ---