President Ali made life member of Everest Cricket Club



President Dr Irfaan Ali was yesterday made a life member of the Everest Cricket Club.

President Ali has been an active member of the club over the years and according to club president and Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, the Guyanese Head of State has always been up to date with his membership payment.

“The President of Guyana is always honoured with honourary membership of the Everest Cricket Club, but today we will be making His Excellency a life member.”

In receiving the membership, President Ali said that Everest Cricket Club has a long history in Guyana. He said that the facility has been a premium one and has been instrumental in sport and other social activities.

“I am happy to be given this honour of Life Membership, I wish the club well, I hope the management will continue to improve, not only the physical conditions of the club, but will grow the membership, and will see the ground being optimally utilised for the benefit of Guyana.”