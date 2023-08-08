President Ali leaves for official State visit to the Dominican Republic

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali left Guyana earlier today for an Official Visit to the Dominican Republic.

During the August 8-9 visit, the Guyanese Head of State is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the country’s president, His Excellency Luis Abinader. Meetings are also expected between officials from both countries.

President Abinader and a high-level team, along with members of the Dominican Republic’s private sector, visited Guyana in early June with a focus on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Both leaders had also expressed their commitment to pursuing greater collaboration, particularly in the areas of energy, agriculture, tourism, trade, ICT, infrastructure, and industry.

