President Ali heads to Washington for high-level meetings with US officials

See below for a statement from the Press and Publicity Unit of the Office of the President on President Dr Irfaan Ali’s visit to the United States:

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali and a delegation including the Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, departed for Washington today for a series of high-level engagements.

At the invitation of the US Government, the delegation will meet with high-ranking US Government officials, including the Secretary of State and leaders of Congress and the Senate, to discuss a range of issues to further deepen bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States.

President Ali will also be a guest speaker at several events hosted by the Atlantic Council and will meet with US business leaders. He has also been invited to speak at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Council of the Americas roundtable, among other events.

The President and his delegation are also expected to meet with Guyanese living in Washington.