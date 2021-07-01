President Ali attends GPF’s church service to mark 182nd anniversary

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, this morning attended the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) annual Traditional Drum Head Church Service at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary.

The Service is in honour of the force’s 182nd anniversary and will commence this year’s celebrations.

Also attending the Service are Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Acting Police Commissioner, Mr Nigel Hoppie; Acting Deputy Commissioner, Mr Calvin Brutus, and other high-ranking GPF officers.