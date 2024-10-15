President Ali announces more road works for White Water, NWD

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced the construction of an additional one-kilometer road in White Water village, located in the Mabaruma sub-district of Region One, aimed at enhancing accessibility for residents.

This new development follows the construction of a 1.2-kilometre concrete road, fulfilling a commitment made by the president during a community meeting in May.

Residents encounter significant challenges during the rainy season when the existing roadway becomes muddy, posing risks to the community. The village council is executing the project, which is set to be completed within two months, with technical support and resources provided by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU).

During an inspection of the road project on Monday, President Ali emphasised that the local economy would benefit from approximately 60 skilled concrete road builders upon its completion. Currently, 50 community members have been employed to work on the project.

“This is a real example of building community capacity and investing in communities not only for infrastructure but for people. All of these people now will complete this project with a very good skill that [will be] in high demand for several years to come,” President Ali noted.

Upon completion, President Ali noted that travel time from White Water to Mabaruma will be significantly reduced from two hours to 30 minutes.

With improved accessibility, the President highlighted that the community will be better positioned to expand the productive capacity of agricultural produce, such as ginger and pineapple.

Meanwhile, the Head Engineer of the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU), Collin Gittens stated that the ministry provided training to residents. It supplied the essential equipment and materials required for road construction.

Despite some setbacks, Gittens said the project’s second phase will progress swiftly, as the residents possess the necessary skills.

He then pointed out, “Based on my judgment and inspection, the project matches and even surpasses some of the works that we see in the capital. I must applaud people here for that.”

Additionally, Toshao of White Water Village, Andrew Cox is extremely grateful for the ongoing developments aimed at transforming his community. He noted that the road project will bring significant relief to many residents.

“We also had five other sawmen who benefitted from cutting the farm boards for this construction. The five saw men benefitted from over $1 million. I am so proud of that,” Toshao Cox said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, acknowledged that skilled labour remains a challenge but expressed satisfaction with hiring community members for various projects that will be replicated across the region.

He also announced that construction of a concrete road from Mabaruma to Wauna is ongoing and approximately 50 per cent completed. A similar project is underway in Waramuri, where residents from Waramuri and White Water will be employed.

The President was also accompanied by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, and other officials.

