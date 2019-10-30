Pres. Granger swears-in Ramjattan to perform duties of PM

President David Granger, this morning, swore-in Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan to perform the duties of Prime Minister at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is currently overseas.

Ramjattan, Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), has been selected by his party to be the coalition’s Prime Ministerial Candidate for the upcoming national elections in March 2020.

However, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which is led by Granger, has not accepted Ramjattan as the coalition’s Prime Ministerial Candidate.