Pres. Granger “hopes” to announce elections date tonight

Though already being advised of GECOM’s readiness to host elections, President David Granger has not definitively indicated when he will be announcing a date for the polls.

He told reporters this morning that he hopes to make an announcement tonight.

“I hope this evening, I would be able to make a public announcement on the date,” President Granger said.

GECOM had indicated that it would be ready for the polls by the end of February 2020.

The Head-of-State discussed the matter with Cabinet yesterday. The Department of Information (DPI) subsequently informed that President Granger will be addressing the nation tonight on elections.

However, according to President Granger, he wants more information from GECOM.

“Naturally we would like to get from her more details,” he stated. “I have to find out from her if she has any needs and it is for that reason I have not dissolved Parliament and it will remain in session until…,” the President said.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has already noted that there will be more protests until President Granger names a date for elections, which were due since March 21, 2019 – following the December 21, 2018 passage of the no-confidence motion.

While the President is still deciding, GECOM has announced that a claims and objections period will begin on October 1.