Pres. Ali updates Opposition, Speaker of the House on recent Venezuelan threats

President Dr Irfaan Ali has assured that Guyana is unified against any Venezuelan threats, revealing that he has spoken with the Parliamentary Opposition and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, to update them on the situation.

Last week, Venezuela issued a communique that threatened Guyana and protested against Guyana’s efforts to auction its oil blocks, even though all the blocks are in Guyana’s sovereign territory.

According to President Ali in a video broadcast today (Saturday, September 23, 2023) he has updated both Speaker Nadir and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, on the recent developments surrounding the Guyana-Venezuela controversy, as well as on the support Guyana has gotten from the international community including the Organization of American States (OAS).

“Today, this morning, I had the opportunity to speak with the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Leader of the Opposition, updating them on all that we’ve done and the circumstances,” President Ali said.

“And I’ve also shared with the speaker all the statements from the Commonwealth, the OAS, the US State Department, on this matter. And I want to thank the international community for its strong and consistent support for Guyana.”

He also assured that Guyana will continue to defend its rights to its own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). He noted that Guyana is fully aware of its boundaries and promotes peace and thus, rejects Venezuela’s attempts to disrupt that peace.

“I want to assure all Guyanese that we’re going to consistently defend what is ours, Essequibo. In a strong way, in the framework of international law and peace. And we are together on this as a nation. Make no mistake. Guyana is together on this.”

