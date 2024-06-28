Pres. Ali underscores Govt’s dedication to transparency during meeting with Carter Center

President Dr Irfaan Ali today met with representatives from the Carter Center, who are in Guyana on a pre-election assessment mission, ahead of the 2025 Regional and General Elections.

During the meeting at State House, President Ali reiterated his Government’s commitment to the democratic process, the rule of law and the will of the people.

He underscored his Government’s dedication to transparency and accountability and thanked the Center for their continued cooperation in promoting free and fair elections.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma were also a part of the meeting.

