Pres. Ali to attend Caribbean Council’s House of Lords Annual Reception in UK

President Dr Irfaan Ali will deliver the keynote address at the prestigious Caribbean Council’s House of Lords Annual Reception on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the United Kingdom.

The Caribbean Council’s House of Lords Annual Reception is geared towards providing UK, Caribbean and Central American countries and companies the opportunity to network with their counterparts in Europe.

The reception welcomes over 200 guests active in Caribbean politics and business. They include an influential mix of Members of Parliament, Peers, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, UK Civil Service members from the Foreign Office, UK and Caribbean business leaders and international investors, non-governmental organisations and members of the Caribbean community in the UK.

President Ali is expected to speak on Guyana’s status as the fastest-growing economy globally and the rapid development that his Government has embarked upon.

He is also expected to highlight Government’s plans for stimulating and expanding the country’s traditional sectors, especially its infrastructure and attracting inward investment across the country.

While in the UK, President Ali will also lead a delegation to participate in the Guyana Investment Seminar to be held at Carlton House.

The Head of State will be accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and CEO of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO- Invest), Dr Peter Ramsaroop.