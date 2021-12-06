Pres. Ali stresses importance of private sector involvement as Guyana forges deeper ties with Ghana

With Ghanaian Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Guyana on a four-day visit, President Dr Irfaan Ali has underscored the importance of the private sector as both countries push to deepen bilateral relations.

The Ghanaian Vice President was last evening hosted at a dinner at State House and during brief remarks at the event, the Guyanese Head of State spoke about the rapid advancement of the Guyana-Ghana relationship since the two presidents encounter on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly earlier this year.

The two countries officially established diplomatic relations on May 14, 1979.

“Immediately after that meeting, a timetable of action was established with the Vice President of Guyana leading a delegation to Ghana and now the return visit from the Vice President of Ghana leading a delegation to Guyana. But importantly, it is the private sector participation in both delegations,” President Ali expressed.

On this note, President Ali stressed the importance of private sector involvement.

“Both the Government of Ghana and the Government of Guyana understand the role of government is the vehicle through which we open up opportunities for the people of our countries, the private sector to grow, excel, participate and advance. Our role is just that, to formulate the right policies, to pursue the right opportunities, the right partnership, the strategic outlook and today this is what these two governments are subscribing to do, collaborating with each other, setting a framework that would allow a smooth flow for our private sector and for our government services,” President Ali outlined.

Ghana has already offered to provide support to Guyana in the area of oil and gas.

Ghana has been producing and exporting crude oil since 2011, having discovered the resource in commercial quantities back in 2007.

Guyana begun producing oil in December 2019 in the Stabroek Block offshore, where there is said to be some 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.