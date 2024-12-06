Pres. Ali receives prestigious Wilson Award

President Dr Irfaan Ali received the prestigious Wilson Award from the Wilson Centre for his unwavering dedication to climate change action and biodiversity during a Gala and Dinner in Miami last evening.

While delivering feature remarks, the President emphasised the importance of leaders uniting to craft common policies to address global climate challenges, underscoring the need for shared vision and collaboration.

He also spoke about Guyana’s visionary Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) as a global model, balancing economic growth with environmental preservation.

President Ali also reaffirmed his commitment to sustainable development and emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring a resilient future for all.

The award, part of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Programme, recognises leaders who have made significant contributions to regional and global advancement, particularly in fields such as sustainability, biodiversity, and climate change.

