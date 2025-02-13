Pres. Ali questions credibility of Transparency International’s corruption report on Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali has questioned the credibility of the information published by Transparency International (TI) in its perception index of corruption in Guyana.

The global organisation gave Guyana a score of 39. A country’s score is the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0-100, where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean.

TI said although the country has created anti-corruption institutions and laws, transparency and law enforcement are very low.

Responding to questions from the media on Thursday about the report, President Ali contended that “I know we have the best enforcement in the region.”

He went on to question the credulity of the organisation’s report, asking “who is it they interviewed?”

The Head of State highlighted that there is usually “serious political bias” in these reports.

“If you are interviewing someone with a bias, if you’re interviewing someone with political motives or political agendas, what do you expect to get? If you are doing a fair and independent evaluation, you go interview everyone and then the government responds…if that mechanism is not in place, then there is no credibility to what you do,” he pointed out.

