Pres Ali pushes biodiversity protection agenda in Samoa

…during engagements with UK Prime Minister, head of Conservation Int’l

President Dr Irfaan Ali continues to have a series of high-level engagements with global leaders in Samoa, where he is advancing his biodiversity conservation agenda.

The Guyanese Head of State is currently in Apia, Samoa for the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held from October 25-26.

On Friday, President Ali met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the CHOGM in the Polynesian island nation. During that meeting, the two leaders reflected on Guyana and the UK’s long-shared history and their commitment to a growing economic and trade relationship.

President Ali updated the Prime Minister on Guyana’s new Global Biodiversity Alliance, and they discussed the work the two countries have undertaken on the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership.

The two leaders further agreed to continue seeking opportunities to deepen ties on trade, climate finance, and biodiversity.

In that meeting were Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and the UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

Meanwhile, President Ali also engaged the President of Conservation International, Dr M. Sanjaya, in Samoa recently. The two officials exchanged views on increasing global ambition on environmental matters, particularly in the areas of climate change, forest conservation, and biodiversity protection.

During the meeting, President Ali provided an update on Guyana’s plans to lead the establishment of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, a significant initiative aimed at fostering international cooperation to tackle biodiversity loss. He also discussed Guyana’s intention to host a landmark Biodiversity Summit in 2025, which will serve as a platform for advancing global efforts in conservation and biodiversity management.

Both leaders highlighted the critical role that Global South countries play in addressing these global environmental challenges. They agreed that there is an urgent need to elevate the leadership of these nations, which are often home to the world’s most crucial ecosystems and are disproportionately affected by climate change and environmental degradation.

Guyana’s pioneering role in forest conservation, sustainable development, and climate finance, as demonstrated through its LCDS and the issuance of the first carbon credits under the ART-TREES standard, was a focal point of the discussion.

President Ali reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Guyana remains at the forefront of global conservation efforts while advancing economic development through sustainable practices. He emphasised that Guyana’s approach serves as a model for how Global South countries can lead in providing solutions to pressing global environmental issues.

Dr Sanjayan applauded Guyana’s leadership and reiterated Conservation International’s support in building on these achievements.

After the meeting, President Ali expressed his appreciation for the exceptional work of the local team at Conservation International in Guyana. He praised their deep engagement with local communities and institutions, acknowledging their vital role in supporting the success of the LCDS and conservation efforts in the country.

Already, President Ali held bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, in Samoa. Their discussions focused on four key areas that highlight the shared priorities and leadership of both nations in economic development and global sustainability, including Carbon Markets, Low Carbon Development (LCD), Biodiversity and Private Sector Development.

