Pres. Ali: No Reason to Fear Economic Emasculation or Political Marginalisation

See full statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali

I extend greetings to all Guyanese across our beautiful nation on the occasion of Emancipation 2024. Today, we come together to honour and pay homage to our African ancestors, who exhibited remarkable courage and resilience in the face of the most abominable system ever known to mankind—the Transatlantic trade in captive Africans and the brutal system of slavery. Their heroic sacrifices and resistance against this atrocity serve as a powerful reminder of the indomitable human spirit to overcome the greatest adversity.

The international community has long condemned the Transatlantic trade in captive Africans as one of the darkest chapters in human history. The United Nations and other global bodies have recognised the immense suffering inflicted upon millions of Africans who were forcibly taken from their homeland, stripped of their humanity, and subjected to unimaginable hardships. The system of slavery was not only a crime against humanity but also a profound injustice that left a stain on the course of history.

The lesson of that horrific experience is that no system as heinous as enslavement can endure when people are willing to fight and sacrifice themselves for freedom and human dignity. Emancipation brought an end to the horrific institution of African enslavement, but it did not completely eradicate oppression.

Emancipation ignited aspirations for greater opportunities and economic independence. African-Guyanese carved out opportunities to advance social, political and economic progress. In so doing, African-Guyanese have made significant contributions to the development of our country, contributions which cannot be erased by the passage of time. They were pioneers in various fields, including education, the Village Movement, local government, trade unionism, politics, the local economy, and the professions. The Village Movement, in particular, was a manifestation of their determination to build communities that could provide greater economic and personal security for themselves and their progeny.

African-Guyanese have a long history of struggle and resilience. Their fight for freedom was not only a fight for themselves but for the dignity and honour of future generations.

In the One Guyana that we are now establishing, African-Guyanese, like all other groups, will have no reason to fear economic emasculation or political marginalisation. We are committed to ensuring that everyone benefits from the progress and development of our nation. All will have greater opportunities for social, political and economic advancement, and no one will be left behind.

However, we must remain vigilant and mindful of those within our midst who seek to prey on and manipulate ethnic suspicions to promote their own personal interests. These purveyors of fear and insecurity aim to sow division and discord, undermining the unity and harmony that we strive to build. This is why we must reject those who seek to deploy the banner of racism and discrimination to divide our people and stymie national development.

Rest assured, we are unfazed in our commitment to building a Guyana where every citizen, regardless of their background, has a stake in our shared future.

As we celebrate Emancipation Day, let us remember the sacrifices of our forebears and honour their legacy by continuing to strive for a just and equitable society. Let us work together to build a nation where all can prosper. In the spirit of our African-Guyanese ancestors, we shall remain resolute in our pursuit of a One Guyana where every individual is valued and respected.

Happy Emancipation Day to all! May we continue to draw strength from our history and work towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all Guyanese!

