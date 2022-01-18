Pres. Ali meets with Surinamese investors

President Dr Irfaan Ali and a team of Government officials met with a group of Surinamese investors at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive today.

The delegation discussed a range of investment opportunities in the hospitality industry and the agriculture sector.

President Ali was joined by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and the Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop.

In November 2021, a private sector team from Suriname – representing small and medium-sized enterprises – travelled to Guyana to scope out opportunities here.

That delegation comprises 17 persons who operate in sectors such as retail, real estate, landscaping, waste management, and tourism.

That Surinamese group had met with Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar.