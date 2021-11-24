Pres. Ali meets with rice millers to discuss issues affecting the industry

President Dr Irfaan Ali today met with five rice millers at State House to discuss issues facing the industry.

The President engaged the millers, who are from region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) about issues that they are currently facing in the rice industry.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha was also at the meeting.

President Ali has been promoting Guyana’s agricultural potential at the regional and global levels and has even described food production and agriculture as the country’s sustainable future.