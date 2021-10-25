Pres. Ali meets with investment delegation from Barbados

President Dr Irfaan Ali, today, met with a delegation from Barbados, led by the island’s Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Dr William Duguid at State House.

The Barbadian housing officials are on a three-day visit to explore investment opportunities here.

Housing development was discussed when President Ali met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) early this month.

During that engagement, issues in the areas of agriculture and fisheries, oil and gas, mining, forestry, tourism, the hospitality industry, transportation, housing and water resources were discussed.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Housing, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, Mrs Elisabeth Harper.

The delegation’s visit to Guyana was born from bilateral talks that took place between President Ali and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, earlier this month.

The Bajan delegation has already explored opportunities in other sectors such as housing and energy.