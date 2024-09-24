Pres. Ali meets Blinken on US-Guyana relations, political situation in Venezuela, Haiti crisis

President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reaffirmed their countries’ strong partnership and commitment to regional security, democracy, and territorial integrity in a meeting held on Monday in New York.

Secretary Blinken expressed gratitude for the growing cooperation between the two nations. Recalling his visit to Guyana, Blinken lauded the country’s leadership within the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and its critical role in addressing challenges in the region, particularly in Haiti.

“We see this partnership in what we’re doing together, not only between us but also in Haiti. Guyana’s leadership in Caricom has been critical. Together, I hope we’ll continue to support the Multinational Security Support mission for Haiti, to help our friends their deal with gangs, violence, and support a democratic transition,” Blinken said in a transcript of the meeting released by the US Department of State.

He also emphasised the United States’ unwavering support for Guyana’s territorial integrity, signaling continued collaboration on a broad range of regional issues.

Ali echoed these sentiments, highlighting the shared values and commitment both countries have to democracy and the rule of law.

“It’s an honor to celebrate our strong partnership and reiterate our shared values in the region. We are committed to ensuring the people of Haiti can return to normalcy, and the humanitarian effort there is of utmost importance to us,” Ali said.

The leaders discussed ongoing bilateral efforts, including expanded trade, security cooperation, and the need to foster stability in the region. President Ali expressed gratitude for the United States’ firm support of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledging to continue strengthening the partnership.

