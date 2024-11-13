Pres. Ali engages Republic Bank Guyana on Silica City

President Dr Irfaan Ali met with an executive team from Republic Bank Guyana at State House on Tuesday.

The team was led by Stephen Grell, the bank’s Managing Director, and Richard Lewis, a member of the Board of Director.

Discussions focused on the bank and the Government collaborating on innovative projects such as the development of Silica City, Guyana’s first modern and sustainable city, located on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Auhtority, Mr Sherwin Greaves were also part of the meeting.

