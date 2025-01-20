Pres. Ali congratulates Trump on his return to office

President Dr Irfaan Ali today extended congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

President Trump’s previous term ended in 2020 just as the Ali-led Administration took office.

In his message posted to his social media, President Ali said “As you begin a new chapter of your leadership and service, I extend best wishes on this great responsibility. The Government of Guyana looks forward to working closely with you and your administration to forge stronger ties between our two nations in the years ahead.”

The previous Trump Administration had played a crucial role in preserving Guyana’s democracy, instituting sanctions against officials of the then A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government as well as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over their blatant attempts to rig the March 2020 General and Regional Elections thus subverting the will of the Guyanese people.

In fact, Trump’s then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had conducted an official visit to Georgetown in September 2020 – just over a month after the Ali Administration had taken office.

--- ---